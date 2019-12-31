Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ KOPN opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $36.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.29. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 69.67% and a negative net margin of 116.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Kopin by 12,304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,377,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 3,350,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 22.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,312,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 617,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 222.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 278,706 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the second quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

