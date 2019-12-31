Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.61. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $48.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 321,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after buying an additional 157,718 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 362,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 183,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 122,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

