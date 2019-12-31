Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

KRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks raised Kraton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Macquarie set a $33.00 price objective on Kraton and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.25.

Kraton stock opened at $24.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $784.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.30. Kraton has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $40.76.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $444.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.49 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 4.89%. Kraton’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraton news, SVP Melinda Scissors Conley sold 4,493 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $115,515.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,353 shares in the company, valued at $857,505.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 39,496 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $965,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,927. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRA. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 65.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 32,247 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 16.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 29.2% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

