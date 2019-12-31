Kuai Token (KT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001929 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00191962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.46 or 0.01324706 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00122717 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,820,138 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com.

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

