KuCoin Shares (KCS) One Day Volume Hits $7.20 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00012572 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $75.89 million and $7.20 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00192003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.01344467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024732 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KuCoin Shares launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 172,363,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,363,551 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Shares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

