Kuende (KUE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19,054.00

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, Kuende has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kuende has a market capitalization of $19,054.00 and approximately $89.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuende token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bancor Network and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $442.17 or 0.06072763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000459 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029885 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036293 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Kuende Token Profile

KUE is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,567,742 tokens. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kuende is kuende.com.

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Bancor Network and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

