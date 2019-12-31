Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Short Interest Update

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Kura Oncology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KURA traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $14.26. 7,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 19.29 and a current ratio of 19.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $635.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.56. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “positive” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

