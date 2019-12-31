La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,549. The firm has a market cap of $105.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 683.88% and a negative return on equity of 715.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LJPC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 97.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 127.1% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $254,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

