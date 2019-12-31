Lamden (TAU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Lamden token can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, DEx.top and HitBTC. Lamden has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $25,031.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00035887 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00001001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, Bilaxy, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

