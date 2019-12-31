Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LAWS. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $55.88. The company has a market capitalization of $468.25 million, a P/E ratio of 66.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $94.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Decata purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $96,948.60. 51.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,331,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,707 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 33,211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.