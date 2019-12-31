LBRY Credits (LBC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $322,490.00

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 100.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000434 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Cryptopia. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $9.10 million and approximately $322,490.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00190816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.01349193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121154 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 643,771,503 coins and its circulating supply is 290,211,562 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

