Leaf Clean Energy (LON:LEAF) Trading Down 1.5%

Leaf Clean Energy (LON:LEAF)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 197 ($2.59), approximately 27 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.63).

The company has a market capitalization of $226,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 124.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 127.42.

Leaf Clean Energy Company Profile (LON:LEAF)

Leaf Clean Energy Company is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in subordinated or mezzanine debt securities, growth capital, and in Series B through pre-IPO rounds. The firm does not participate in auction-base transactions. It seeks to invest in renewable energy projects and companies and in sustainable technology including clean energy companies and projects including activities such as the production of alternative fuels, renewable power generation, waste-to-energy, water, and the use of technologies to reduce the environmental impact of traditional energy The firm seeks to invest in clean energy projects that create environmental benefits through greenhouse gas emission reductions and generation and commercialization of carbon credits.

