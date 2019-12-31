Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA stock opened at $138.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.20. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $105.10 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. Lear had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lear will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Lear’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 603.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,535,000 after acquiring an additional 324,031 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 27.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 242.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,219 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 106,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 11.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.