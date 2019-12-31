Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Leatt Corp (OTCMKTS:LEAT) shares rose 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, approximately 14,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 477% from the average daily volume of 2,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leatt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $12.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.29%.

About Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT)

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides Leatt helmet range for head and brain protection; and Leatt body armor range, including chest protectors, body protectors, back protectors, elbow guards, shoulder braces, knee braces, knee and leg guards, kidney belts, and impact shorts for use in various activities, such as horseback riding, snowboarding, skiing, and other activities.

