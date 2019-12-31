LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) Receives €114.31 Average PT from Brokerages

LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €114.31 ($132.92).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEG. Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.70 ($145.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Pareto Securities set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

LEG traded down €0.95 ($1.10) during trading on Friday, reaching €105.55 ($122.73). 45,632 shares of the stock traded hands. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($114.53). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €102.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €103.55.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

