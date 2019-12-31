Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 256.50 ($3.37).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LGEN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 257 ($3.38) to GBX 271 ($3.56) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 269 ($3.54) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider George Lewis bought 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £1,044.10 ($1,373.45). Also, insider Toby Strauss bought 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £2,750.99 ($3,618.77).

LON LGEN traded down GBX 4.70 ($0.06) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 303 ($3.99). The stock had a trading volume of 4,850,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 289.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 263.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

