Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) to Issue $0.12 Annual Dividend

Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1192 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of LVHI stock opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58.

