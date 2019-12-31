Lendingtree (TREE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ: TREE) recently:

12/30/2019 – Lendingtree was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Lendingtree had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $341.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Lendingtree had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $465.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Lendingtree had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Lendingtree had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $405.00 to $370.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Lendingtree had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $410.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Lendingtree had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Lendingtree was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/11/2019 – Lendingtree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/6/2019 – Lendingtree is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Lendingtree was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/22/2019 – Lendingtree is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Lendingtree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/5/2019 – Lendingtree was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2019 – Lendingtree was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

TREE stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.54. 5,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,591. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.12. Lendingtree Inc has a 1 year low of $211.11 and a 1 year high of $434.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.26 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lendingtree Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lendingtree news, Director Peter Horan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.82, for a total transaction of $182,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Lendingtree by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Lendingtree by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 240.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 24.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

