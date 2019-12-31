Levolution Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $121,743.00 (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Levolution has a total market capitalization of $7.50 million and approximately $121,743.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Levolution token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00003778 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Coineal. In the last seven days, Levolution has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Levolution alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $442.17 or 0.06072763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000459 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029885 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036293 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,248,553 tokens. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news. The official website for Levolution is levolution.io. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Levolution

Levolution can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.