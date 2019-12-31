LHT Reaches Market Cap of $2.53 Million (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000698 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a market cap of $2.53 million and $1,276.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036069 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003888 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000133 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins.

The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

