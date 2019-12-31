Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Short Interest Up 6.9% in December

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 5,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 728,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ:FWONK traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,971. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -70.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.98 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,302,000 after buying an additional 55,655 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 17.3% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,882,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,947,000 after buying an additional 1,902,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,485,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,275,000 after buying an additional 878,522 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,483,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,301,000 after acquiring an additional 52,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 83.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,299,000 after acquiring an additional 783,423 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

