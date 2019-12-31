Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 376,400 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 354,200 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Jeary sold 5,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $32,811.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,078.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Jeary sold 14,835 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $94,647.30. 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 237,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 407,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 28,202 shares in the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $139.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.24. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.57). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

