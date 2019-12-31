Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of LITB opened at $1.05 on Monday. Lightinthebox has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

About Lightinthebox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

