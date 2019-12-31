Lightpaycoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.00 (LPC)

Lightpaycoin (CURRENCY:LPC) traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Lightpaycoin has a total market cap of $7,971.00 and $8.00 worth of Lightpaycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightpaycoin has traded 63.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightpaycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lightpaycoin

Lightpaycoin’s total supply is 5,803,455 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,754 coins. Lightpaycoin’s official Twitter account is @LightPayCoin. The official website for Lightpaycoin is lightpaycoin.org.

Lightpaycoin Coin Trading

Lightpaycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightpaycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightpaycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightpaycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

