Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Linx S.A. operates as a software development company. It designs and develops management and performance software for retail, as well as focuses on payment options and digital transformation. The company serves automotive, e-commerce, pharmacy, laundries, fashion and electronic industries. Linx S.A. is based in SP, Brazil. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Linx to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Linx stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65. Linx has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Linx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linx during the second quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Linx during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

About Linx

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

