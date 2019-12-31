LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) One Day Volume Hits $5.00

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market cap of $3,754.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,734.60 or 2.43553648 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000557 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022909 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra.

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

