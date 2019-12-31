LiteDoge Market Capitalization Hits $31,171.00 (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, LiteDoge has traded 69.2% lower against the dollar. LiteDoge has a market capitalization of $31,171.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteDoge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,470.36 or 2.40048068 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000557 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022510 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About LiteDoge

LDOGE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

