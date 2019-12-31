Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE LAC opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a current ratio of 10.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $282.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 835.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,330,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,343 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 546,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 274,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

