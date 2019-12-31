Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Short Interest Update

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 816,600 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the November 28th total of 738,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.86.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $192.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.01. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $149.80 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.14 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 52,675 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.85, for a total transaction of $10,000,348.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 340,995 shares in the company, valued at $64,737,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,264 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.96, for a total transaction of $416,485.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,088,091. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 35.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

