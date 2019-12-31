Lixte Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:LIXT) Trading Down 3.2%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:LIXT)’s share price dropped 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.68, approximately 4,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.

About Lixte Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:LIXT)

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primary focuses on developing various treatments for human cancers and other non-malignant diseases, including vascular diseases, such as heart attacks and strokes, and diabetes, as well as genetic diseases comprising Gaucher's disease; and depression and post-traumatic stress syndrome.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixte Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.