Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$77.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

TSE L traded down C$0.46 on Tuesday, hitting C$66.87. 106,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,655. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.98. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$60.24 and a twelve month high of C$76.31.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 4.6534876 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.73%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

