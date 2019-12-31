LocalCoinSwap Price Tops $0.0099 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 30.7% against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $526,598.00 and $21,609.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00051032 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00337410 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013838 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003491 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000102 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LCS is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

