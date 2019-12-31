Loki Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Loki has a market cap of $17.69 million and approximately $9,783.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loki has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00005403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,282.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.50 or 0.01818993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.58 or 0.02877212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00583253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00629597 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00063489 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024045 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00389210 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 44,955,428 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. Loki’s official website is loki.network. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

