Loom Network (LOOM) Trading Down 1.9% This Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $15.83 million and $2.31 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Poloniex, Bittrex and Coinbe.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00190543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.01333191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00121005 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,505,772 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, GOPAX, DEx.top, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Coinbe, Allbit, Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit, Fatbtc, Hotbit, YoBit, DragonEX, DDEX, IDEX, Binance, Bitbns and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

