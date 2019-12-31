Loopring Trading 1.9% Lower This Week (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. Loopring has a total market cap of $20.52 million and $2.00 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loopring has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Loopring token can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, OTCBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00191307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.88 or 0.01333480 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00122316 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 939,878,890 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gate.io, Bithumb, Bitbns, HitBTC, Tokenomy, OKEx, YoBit, DragonEX, IDEX, CoinExchange, IDAX, Ethfinex, OTCBTC, AirSwap, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

