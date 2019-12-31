Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) COO Albert Jack Krause Acquires 6,816 Shares

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) COO Albert Jack Krause purchased 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $100,399.68.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. Lovesac Co has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $46.79.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.29 million. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lovesac Co will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LOVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Lovesac from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 2,104.5% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 172,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 164,383 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 94.4% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 314,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 152,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 430,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 131,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 104,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 96,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

