Lowland Investment Company plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 15 (LON:LWI)

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) announced a dividend on Monday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LWI stock opened at GBX 1,450.30 ($19.08) on Tuesday. Lowland Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 13.02 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,450 ($19.07). The company has a market cap of $726.72 million and a PE ratio of -21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,351.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,319.68.

In other news, insider Duncan W. A. Budge acquired 1,000 shares of Lowland Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,275 ($16.77) per share, for a total transaction of £12,750 ($16,771.90).

Lowland Investment Company Profile

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

