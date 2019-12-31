Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) and Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Financial Contrast

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shockwave Medical and Luminex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shockwave Medical 0 3 3 0 2.50 Luminex 1 1 1 0 2.00

Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.33%. Luminex has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.07%. Given Luminex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Luminex is more favorable than Shockwave Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Luminex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shockwave Medical N/A N/A N/A Luminex -2.93% -2.38% -2.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Luminex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shockwave Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Luminex $315.82 million 3.29 $18.51 million $0.48 47.98

Luminex has higher revenue and earnings than Shockwave Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Luminex shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Luminex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shockwave Medical beats Luminex on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market. The company also provides MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays; IDEAS, an image analysis software; and xTAG assays and products to identify the causative agent for respiratory and gastrointestinal infections, as well as IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping and pharmacogenetic assays used to profile genetic mutations related to drug metabolism. In addition, it offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables, such as ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, ARIES group A strep assays, ARIES bordetella assays, ARIES GBS assay, and ARIES C. difficile assays; and VERIGENE test cartridges, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. The company serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.