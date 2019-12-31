Luna Coin Market Cap Achieves $19,483.00 (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Luna Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Luna Coin has a market capitalization of $19,483.00 and $171.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Luna Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.45 or 0.01333732 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00121572 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Luna Coin Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. Luna Coin’s official website is bitluna.org. The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum.

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Luna Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Luna Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Luna Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.