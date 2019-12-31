LUNA Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.36 Million (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. One LUNA coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00003576 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin, Bittrex, GOPAX and GDAC. LUNA has a total market capitalization of $74.36 million and $3.78 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00190543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.01333191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00121005 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA launched on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official website is terra.money. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Bitrue, Upbit, KuCoin, Coinone, GDAC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

