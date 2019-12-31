Magellan Global Trust (ASX:MGG) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.03

Magellan Global Trust (ASX:MGG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Sunday . The stock traded as high as A$2.03 ($1.44) and last traded at A$2.03 ($1.44), with a volume of 77667 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.03 ($1.44).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.38.

About Magellan Global Trust (ASX:MGG)

Magellan Global Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

