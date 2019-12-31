Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 180.88 ($2.38).

EMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 206 ($2.71) to GBX 192 ($2.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Man Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Shore Capital cut their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of LON:EMG opened at GBX 158.05 ($2.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 158.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. Man Group has a 52 week low of GBX 128.35 ($1.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33). The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59.

In other news, insider Luke Ellis purchased 16,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £15,149.70 ($19,928.57).

About Man Group

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.