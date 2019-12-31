Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Short Interest Update

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 669,800 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 634,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE MMI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.61. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,792. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.21. Marcus & Millichap has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,870 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $69,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,611.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 9.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 22.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

