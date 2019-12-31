Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Short Interest Down 7.8% in December

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 219,900 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the November 28th total of 238,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,072.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,254,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,196,000 after buying an additional 121,106 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 252.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 298.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 36,559 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOOR. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average is $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.39. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $552.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.92 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

