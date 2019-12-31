MassGrid (MGD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, MassGrid has traded up 49.6% against the U.S. dollar. MassGrid has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $687.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MassGrid coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, ChaoEX and QBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MassGrid Coin Profile

MGD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,429,417 coins and its circulating supply is 75,938,117 coins. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com.

Buying and Selling MassGrid

MassGrid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, QBTC and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

