Master Contract Token Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $114,098.00 and $25,788.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.22 or 0.01802118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00062533 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

