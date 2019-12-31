Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) will announce $4.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.46 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $3.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $16.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.80 billion to $16.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.91 billion to $19.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.91.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,103,162.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,015,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,236,567,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,714 shares of company stock worth $27,514,458. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 957.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,230,000 after acquiring an additional 581,955 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,259,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,014,000 after acquiring an additional 363,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $297.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.49. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $180.98 and a 12-month high of $301.53. The firm has a market cap of $303.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercard (MA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.