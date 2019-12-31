Match Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 8,680 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 587% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,264 put options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nomura decreased their price target on Match Group from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $102.00 price target on Match Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.68. 170,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,502. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day moving average is $74.91. Match Group has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Match Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

