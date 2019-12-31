Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Short Interest Update

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 6,650,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. Matinas BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Also, CFO Keith A. Kucinski purchased 94,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $112,455.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Matinas BioPharma by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,997,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,118 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Matinas BioPharma by 1,988.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 369,925 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Matinas BioPharma by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,501 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Matinas BioPharma by 297.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 77,274 shares during the period.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

