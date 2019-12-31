Max Property Group Trading 4.1% Higher This Week (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $418,477.00 and $76,825.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Max Property Group has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Max Property Group Token Profile

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

